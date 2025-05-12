Member of Blyth and Cramlington's Kokoro Karate Club is named national champion

New national champion George English with instructors Gemma and Dylan Gibson.

Recently, four members of Kokoro Karate Club travelled to Grantham to represent the club in the KUGB (Karate Union of Great Britain) National Kyu Grades Championships.

This was an excellent opportunity for the students to develop their skills against other competitors from across the country of a similar age and grade. All of them performed very well and were a credit to the club.

George English reached the finals in both of his categories, finishing second in the Men’s Ippon Kumite (set sparring), and was named the National Kyu Grade Champion in the Senior Men’s Kumite (freestyle sparring) after winning the final.

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “This is an excellent achievement for George and the club.

“Over the last few years, the club has won bronze, silver and gold medals at local, regional and national level, but this is the first gold win in the club at a national level.

“George returned to karate training only eight months ago after a 30-year break and joined his son, William, in the dojo. George’s achievement is a testament to his dedication to training and what is even more fantastic is that this was his first competition.”

Kokoro Karate Club, based in Blyth and Cramlington, is proud that a large total of its club membership involves groups of families training together, which brings a fantastic community atmosphere into the club.

During May, the club is offering free unlimited training to new beginners of all age groups. To book a place, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.