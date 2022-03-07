Medals and PB's for Alnwick swimmers

Alnwick Dolphins at the Northumberland & Durham Swimming Cghampionships.

Achieving the challenging qualification times and competing at the event were:

Ben Fish, Gregor Bately, Ed Brown, Mark Carolan, Matthew Park, Ollie Thew, Hannah Johnston, Tiff Jones, Megan Park (Open category); Conor Carolan, Lola Smith (age 14); Harriet Oldfield, Tom Robinson (age 13); Sandy Brown (age 12); Danny Patience, Andrew Batley (age 11).

After two weekends of racing, the Alnwick swimmers came away with 12 medals and multiple personal best times. Particular mention should go to the 16 and 17 year-old swimmers who, having now reached the open age category, rose to the challenge of competing against much older swimmers.

Notable performances included Ollie Thew, who equalled his PB time in the 50 breast (33.46) and set a new PB in the 50 fly (28.98). Ed Brown set a PB in the 50 free (26.35) placing 19th in the heats, and placed 15th in the heats of the 400 free (4:30.63). Mark Carolan set a PB of 26.50 in the 50 free, while Gregor Batley tackled two of the toughest events placing 16th in the 200 fly and 20th in the 400IM.

In the age 14 category, Conor Carolan set a new best time in the 50 free (28.96), only just missing out on a place in the finals of both the 50 free and 100 back.

Sandy Brown qualified for two events in the age 12 category and produced two PB times: 32.09 in the 50 free placing 6th in the final, and 1:09.41 in the 100 free placing 4th.

Harriet Oldfield (aged 13) brought home two fantastic bronze medals in the 50 Free (29.84) and 50 Fly (31.77) also narrowly missing out on a medal in the 100 Breast and placing 5th in the 50 breast final. She broke three club records in her 50 Back, 50 Fly and 100 Breaststroke finals.