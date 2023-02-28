Medal haul for Alnwick swimmers
Youngsters from an Alnwick swimming club have brought home a hefty medal haul from a regional competition.
Alnwick Dolphins finished in the top 12 at the Northumberland & Durham County Championships held over two weekends in Sunderland, beating some of the region’s larger clubs.
The Willowburn Sports Centre based team had 22 swimmers who qualified for the competition.
In the youngest age category, 10-year-old Tilly Wilson won gold in the 100m breastroke as well as four silvers and two bronzes.
Sandy Brown, 12, took gold in the 800m freestyle, silver in the 100m backstroke, and bronze in the 200m freestyle.
In the open category, Megan Park picked up a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.
14-year-old Harriet Oldfield finished in the top 10 for 12 of the championship’s races, including silver medals in the 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly.
Harriet now has 11 regionals qualifying times and is ranked in the top 10 of 14-year-old girls in the United Kingdom for 100m freestyle.