Mayor tries his hand at bowls as Alnwick Bowls Club holds its first welcome day of the new season

Mayor Geoff Watson has a go at Alnwick Bowls Club's welcome day.

A club spokesperson said: “Thanks to our mayor, Geoff Watson, for supporting our first welcome day for prospective new members.

“We had a good showing of new people and all enjoyed the bowls and good weather.”

The bowls club, in Dispensary Street, holds the welcome sessions from 10am every Saturday during the season and everyone is invited.