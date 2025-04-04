Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The newly formed Berwick Darts Academy have revealed their team shirts, thanks to generous support from local organisations.

The official launch of the kit comes only months after the junior coaching sessions were set up at Northern View in Spittal.

Coaches were so impressed by the commitment of the young players, aged 12+ that they decided to establish the Academy – the only one within a 50 mile radius.

With the rise of teenage darts sensation Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, who won the world championship aged just 17, darts has become increasingly popular with young people.

Berwick Darts Academy.

Northern View, already home to men’s and ladies’ darts groups, enlisted the help of Berwick player Steven Brown to deliver two junior taster sessions back in October, which were supported by active partnership Rise North East and Berwick Town Council.

Players and their families were keen for the coaching to continue on a regular basis and the club grew from there.

Fourteen players turned up on the very first night but now around 25 players attend each session, meaning the Academy has had to create a waiting list.

With the popularity growing, Steven sent out a plea for help on social media, and was soon joined by experienced football coach and fellow Berwick darts player, Michael Cornish.

“It just snowballed really, more and more kept coming every week,” said Steven. “We started with three dartboards and now we have six. I never had that opportunity as a kid. Seeing them progressing, seeing their faces – they just love it, and that’s the main thing.”

Parents echo that sentiment and say the new club is having a positive impact on their children’s wellbeing, confidence and their maths.

The teenagers say it’s a chance to socialise and make friends, as well as taking part in a sport they love.

One added: “It’s good thinking that, after school on a Wednesday, you have darts to play at night time.”

Last week, Michael travelled to Perth to take part in the JDC (Junior Darts Corporation) accreditation day, this affiliates the academy with the biggest corporation for juniors in the UK.

Berwick Darts Academy thank their supporters and sponsors, which include: Cash For Kids; Berwick Town Council; RJ Eden & Sons; RISE; Berwick Darts League, Roy Burdess and Northern View.