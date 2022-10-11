Life membership for Alnwick tennis duo

Since the formation of the present club in 1975 both recipients of the award have made exceptional contributions to the club both on and off court. Both have been outstanding players winning the club championship on many occasions and representing the club with distinction both in the local leagues and for the county. They have also served on the Management Committee in various roles over several decades and contributed to the development of the club in other notable ways. These included, through Raymond’s initiative, annual tournaments which attracted both junior and adult players to Alnwick from all over Northumberland and coaching the youth of Alnwick and surrounding towns and villages (with the dedicated support of Christine Trotter and Mike Burley).