Lesbury triathlete Millie Breese claims top 20 spot in first elite world junior championship
The former DCHS pupil, who now studies at Stirling University, was representing Great Britain in the under-20 race, earning her place after winning the British triathlon super series this summer. Only three British women made the team.
The race started with nearly 70 athletes sprinting down the beach for a 750m sea swim in the Mediterranean.
Breese, a skilled open water swimmer, exited in the middle of the main pack of athletes.
The athletes then tackled the technical four-lap 20km bike course with Breese safely in the main group behind the four leaders.
Alongside her two British team mates, she started the 5km run with about a 45 second deficit to the leader. Halfway through the run she was just outside the top 10, eventually finishing 20th, an amazing achievement in her first elite world junior championships.
Speaking after the race, she said: “It was a great experience racing at this level and even though I didn’t quite show what I was capable of, I am proud of the end result.”
The former Alnwick Dolphin, Alnwick and Morpeth Harrier and Alnwick Triathlon Club member has had an incredible year, winning races in the UK, Portugal, France, Turkey, Hungary and Spain, and coming fifth at the European Triathlon Championships in August.
She added: “This has been my best season so far and I am excited to see what I can show next year going into the senior/u23 category.”
Breese is on the lookout for sponsorship. Anyone who may be interested can contact her via email at [email protected].
