Lesbury sister and brother qualify for British triathlon championships after medal-winning efforts

Emilia and Finley Waugh with their medals after the Druridge Bay country park triathlon.

Lesbury siblings Emilia (12) and Finley (10) Waugh have won six medals and been selected for the British triathlon championships after taking part in triathlons in Glasgow, Middlesbrough and Druridge Bay.

The Alnwick Dolphins duo started at the Scottish triathlon championships in Glasgow.

Finley, third out of the swim, took the race on in dramatic style, dictating the pace on the bike. It turned into a great duel with Scotland’s finest, eventually taking the silver medal in a sprint finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emilia, taking on two 2023 British championship medallists, had a strong swim, and then decisively moved on the bike. Making up more ground on the run, she picked up the bronze medal.

Next was the regional performance assessment day in Middlesbrough to earn selection to the national championship.

Emilia had a strong, consistent race, taking second place in the 13/14 age group. Finley won the male 11/12 race comfortably and guaranteed his place.

Six days later, the pair were on home ground at Druridge Bay country park – the Northumberland Festival of Sport acting as another qualification event, with the top North East finishers guaranteed championship selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finley was down after the swim by almost a minute. Gaining time with every lap on the bike, he headed to the run still nearly 20 seconds down, eventually passing the leader within sight of the finish to win by six seconds.

He said afterwards: “I was always confident I would catch up and pass the leader. I totally knew I could do it.”

Emilia was then embroiled in one of the finest junior races you’ll ever witness.

Two of the best young athletes in the UK were head-to-head for nearly 30 minutes of racing, never separated by more than three seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish champion Olivia Lyne led by three seconds out of the swim. The duo then cycled within metres of each other, dismounting with the same time. On the run, Emilia hit the front and pushed the pace. Emilia led into lap 4, and looked to have won it, but, with just 20m to the line, was passed to lose by just one second.

She was the top North East finisher and so secured qualification.

Emilia said afterwards: “It was an amazing feeling to push ourselves so hard, so close all the way. It was really tough.

“I wanted desperately to win and believed I could, but Olivia is really nice and I’m happy for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy to have got my place guaranteed for the championship team. We’ll race again there, hopefully with a different result.”

So, in three epic events, it’s two gold, three silver and one bronze medal for the pair.

It’s also two British triathlon championship places secured, the first time it was possible for both siblings to have made the team together.

Mum Helen said: “Huge thanks to the event organisers and the children’s coaches – Alnwick Dolphins, Harriers and their schools are very encouraging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The triathlon development squad are very important to them too. We’ve forever grateful.”

In early July the pair head to Germany to take on some of Europe’s finest juniors as part of the famous Challenge Roth triathlon festival.