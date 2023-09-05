Emilia and Finley Waugh with their medals and trophies. Picture: Joe Waugh

Emilia and Finley Waugh, who are 12 and 10 years old respectively, are not your average youngsters, having swum, cycled and run to a combined 14 podium finishes this summer in the world of multi-sport.

They have competed locally, around the UK and in France and Germany this year in triathlon, duathlon and aquathlon events, picking up a combined 10 wins, four second-place finishes and one sixth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emilia has secured also qualification for the North East regional team for the British Triathlon Inter-Regional Championships which take place at Mallory Park, Leicestershire, this weekend (September 9-10).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair train with and represent Alnwick Dolphins swimming club and Alnwick Harriers.

Proud father Joe Waugh said: “Training for multi-sport takes real dedication and it’s vital you love what you’re doing. Emilia and Finley have huge enthusiasm for the day-to-day swim, cycle, run like many young athletes their ages.”

A typical week in the Waugh household includes five or six swims, four runs and three or four cycle rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum Helen paid tribute to the coaches at Alnwick Dolphins and said: “We are hugely grateful to the coaches who put such time and effort into supporting Emilia and Finley, along with their friends in the club.

“Katy and Paul Bately, Mike Samuels and Ross Wilson have given countless hours of their time voluntarily to coach our children. It is a huge team effort.”

Emilia was the only Alnwick Harrier to gain selection for the North East team for the British Athletics Inter-County Championships this year and Finley, who is still too young for representative selections, came very close to winning his home race, claiming the silver medal at the Alnwick Castle round of the North East Harrier League cross country.

He said: “Next year I’d like to be in the North East Development Squad for triathlon, like Emilia is.”

When asked what her goal for the Championships is, Emilia said: “I’d like to make the final, and then finish in the top five.”