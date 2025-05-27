Lesbury Bowls Club hosts the Bob Robinson Mixed Singles matches

By Ann Ellis
Published 27th May 2025, 17:14 BST
Sue Robinson presents the trophy.Sue Robinson presents the trophy.
Lesbury Bowls Club hosted the Bob Robinson Mixed Singles competition recently.

Sixteen competitors – eight men and eight women – played four knockout matches of four ends each, followed by the semi-final and final.

The matches took place on a lovely warm afternoon with supporters enjoying the matches and the sunshine.

The final was won by David Jeffrey, who beat Peter Davidson 5-1.

He was presented with the winner’s trophy by Sue Robinson.

