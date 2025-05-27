Lesbury Bowls Club hosts the Bob Robinson Mixed Singles matches
Lesbury Bowls Club hosted the Bob Robinson Mixed Singles competition recently.
Sixteen competitors – eight men and eight women – played four knockout matches of four ends each, followed by the semi-final and final.
The matches took place on a lovely warm afternoon with supporters enjoying the matches and the sunshine.
The final was won by David Jeffrey, who beat Peter Davidson 5-1.
He was presented with the winner’s trophy by Sue Robinson.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.