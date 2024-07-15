Lesbury Bowls Club announces the winner of its latest inter-club competition

Michael Hindhaugh won Lesbury Bowls Club's Lindsay Cup competition.

Lesbury Bowls Club has announced the winner of its latest competition.

Michael Hindhaugh won the Lindsay Cup after a very close, competitive game.

The Lindsay Cup was introduced in 1987, two years after the opening of the club. As well as inter-club competitions, the club competes in county matches, with the Ladies’ team advancing to the top division of the County C&S league after just one year of joining.

The Men’s team plays in the North Northumberland league. The club also arranges popular friendly matches with other clubs.

A friendly and welcoming club, new members are always welcome. Good times to visit are Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm or weekend afternoons.

The club offers free tuition and use of bowls.

A spokesperson for the club said bowls is a sociable and fun way to keep fit, with competitors in the Lindsay Cup having to bend down to bowl 168 bowls and walk 1,134 metres while doing so.