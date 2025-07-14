Lesbury Bowling Club names its new ladies singles champion

By Ann Pat Ellis
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:26 BST
Pat Hindhaugh is Lesbury Bowling Club's new ladies singles champion.placeholder image
Pat Hindhaugh is Lesbury Bowling Club's new ladies singles champion.
Lesbury Bowling Club has crowned its new ladies singles champion.

After a very competitive Ladies Singles Championship that was played at the club on Saturday, Pat Hindhaugh was declared the winner.

The championship featured six finalists who played five matches of four ends – a total of 80 bowls each.

Pat beat Lorna Fletcher by one point after winning four of her matches to claim the title.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice