Lesbury Bowling Club names its new ladies singles champion
Lesbury Bowling Club has crowned its new ladies singles champion.
After a very competitive Ladies Singles Championship that was played at the club on Saturday, Pat Hindhaugh was declared the winner.
The championship featured six finalists who played five matches of four ends – a total of 80 bowls each.
Pat beat Lorna Fletcher by one point after winning four of her matches to claim the title.
