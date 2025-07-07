Lesbury Bowling Club celebrates 40 years of friendly competition

Members enjoy bowling on the well-kept green.

Lesbury Bowling Club members are celebrating their 40th anniversary of friendly but competitive bowling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inaugurated in 1985, the rink and surrounds were created by its original members, who produced a well-drained, testing green which is admired and enjoyed by all players, including visitors from around the county.

The existing 52 members enjoy competitive club evenings on Mondays and Thursdays, Tuesday evening mixed matches in the North Northumberland League, and Wednesday matches for the ladies in the first division of the Collin and Shipley County League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most weekends are busy with in-house competitions and friendly matches against visiting clubs.

The club also holds three all-day open days each year. These are attended by 40 players and are all sold out a year in advance.

Members are very grateful for the financial support given by the main sponsors – Clayport Jewellers, MKM Blackshaws, M J Hink, Carlo’s and Thornton.

The club is indebted to a small group of volunteers who maintain the green to a very high standard in spite of the high level of activity.

Every Tuesday afternoon club members are available to help those who wish to go along and try bowls, with tuition and equipment provided free of charge.