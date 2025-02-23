Leaders defeat Berwick hockey club

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 10:04 BST
The loss was Berwick's third of a disjointed seasonThe loss was Berwick's third of a disjointed season
Berwick hockey club suffered only their third defeat of the season as they went down 2-0 at leaders Inverleith.

The Borderers now trail the top side by nine points as they maintained their amazing 100 percent record.

Berwick remain in second, two points clear of Ross High, who they host this weekend.

The visitors have played one game less in Women’s East 3 with a record of eight wins, a draw and two defeats.

Captain Erin Fairbairn expects to have a full side to select from as Berwick look to keep up their promotion challenge.

