Anthony and Kelly in the new cafe at Langley Dam. Picture: Bob Smith

Over the closed months, Anthony, who manages the fishery, has been really busy and has transformed the lodge area.

The old sink has been taken out and he has built a kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some tables and chairs for anglers to enjoy the freshly prepared food by Anthony’s wife, Kelly.

The kitchen/cafe is only open at weekends, from 7.45am until 1.30pm, at the moment.

Kelly can cook jacket potatoes with various fillings, hot and cold sandwiches, paninis and burgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are various hot drinks too, as well as fresh cakes and scones.

The fishing at Langley is good at the moment with a lot of top-of-the-water action.

I was using small black dry flies, but there were hawthorn flies on the wing, and the trout were also taking daddies.

I’ve fished the River Coquet last week too, and it has been running lower and gin clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brown trout have been tempted by everything at different times.

Dry flies, nymphs and particularly wet flies have produced results, and partridge and orange, snipe and purple, March brown and silver Invicta patterns did well for me.

I was using my four weight rod with a two-pound tippet.

Chatton fishery reports good bags of fish being caught and a large stocking went in ready for the bank holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some good bags, into the mid teens of fish, have been recorded at Thrunton Long Crag.