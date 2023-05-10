News you can trust since 1854
Langley Dam fishery opens cafe to tempt anglers with tasty treats

I’ve been to Langley Dam fishery several times recently and what a change there has been, writes Bob Smith.

By Bob Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Anthony and Kelly in the new cafe at Langley Dam. Picture: Bob Smith
Anthony and Kelly in the new cafe at Langley Dam. Picture: Bob Smith

Over the closed months, Anthony, who manages the fishery, has been really busy and has transformed the lodge area.

The old sink has been taken out and he has built a kitchen.

There are some tables and chairs for anglers to enjoy the freshly prepared food by Anthony’s wife, Kelly.

The kitchen/cafe is only open at weekends, from 7.45am until 1.30pm, at the moment.

Kelly can cook jacket potatoes with various fillings, hot and cold sandwiches, paninis and burgers.

There are various hot drinks too, as well as fresh cakes and scones.

The fishing at Langley is good at the moment with a lot of top-of-the-water action.

I was using small black dry flies, but there were hawthorn flies on the wing, and the trout were also taking daddies.

I’ve fished the River Coquet last week too, and it has been running lower and gin clear.

The brown trout have been tempted by everything at different times.

Dry flies, nymphs and particularly wet flies have produced results, and partridge and orange, snipe and purple, March brown and silver Invicta patterns did well for me.

I was using my four weight rod with a two-pound tippet.

Chatton fishery reports good bags of fish being caught and a large stocking went in ready for the bank holiday weekend.

Some good bags, into the mid teens of fish, have been recorded at Thrunton Long Crag.

When I called in anglers were using a variety of dry flies, with trout topping everywhere.