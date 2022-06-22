Knudsen set for speedway debut with Berwick

Jonas Knudsen, looking forward to his debut with Berwick Bandits this weekend.Picture by Taz McDougall.

The 20-year-old, signed by the FTS Bandits as a replacement for the injured Ty Proctor, put in some impressive solo laps around Shielfield Park following the Bullets’ National Development League victory over Mildenhall.

Earlier in the day, the 2017 250CC World Champion had visited the club’s purpose-built training track in Duns and again looked stylish, accomplished – and fast.

“I was just trying out different set-ups and looking at the various lines around the track,” Jonas explained.

“It all felt good and I was watching the Bullets match too and paying attention to how they worked the track.

“Conditions in England are a little different to what I’m used to but I can’t wait to get out on track against Scunthorpe on Saturday.”

Jonas is a product of the famous Skaerbaek Motor Club – known as “the talent factory” – in his native Southern Jutland, whose most famous graduate was former Coventry star Tommy Knudsen (no relation).

He (Jonas) beat Pole Karol Zupinski and Swede Phillip Hellstrom-Bang to win the 2017 World Final in Prague, younger brother Jesper completing a unique family double by winning the 2020 title.

Birmingham showed some interest on the back of the world title but Knudsen decided to concentrate on domestic racing, initially with Esbjerg before switching to the newly-formed Sonderjylland Elite Speedway club based at Vojens and run by Ole Olsen’s son, Jacob. In their first season, SES finished second in the Metal League and won the cup competition. The Knudsen brothers are team-mates at SES and at Unia Leszno in Poland while cousin Mads Hansen completes an impressive family racing pedigree.

