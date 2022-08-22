Knudsen returns, but Berwick Bandits are stung by Scorpions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonas Knudsen, back in action after his visa problems were resolved.

The teams met at Scunthorpe on Friday when the Scorpions, still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs, stung the Bandits with a big 60-30 scoreline.

Berwick finally welcomed back Dane Jonas Knudsen after his visa problems were resolved, but it was skipper Chris Harris who top scored for the Bandits with 12 points.

Team manager for the night, Jamie Courtney said: “That was a tough night against a Scunthorpe side which was fully focussed on the job in hand.

“It’s a unique track and a number of our riders struggled to find the right set-up. Even though’ Bomber’ and Jye (Etheridge) were mixing it up front – and to a lesser degree Leon (Flint) and Jonas – we never really recovered from our poor start.

“Having two bikes give out on the start line doesn’t help but to be honest we were well beaten.

“The best part was to see Jye and Tero (Aarnio) walk away unscathed from what was a very heavy heat 15 crash.”

Of Knudsen’s return to action, Berwick manager Gary Flint said: “Anne-Marie has spent a lot of time trying to get Jonas’s application out of the logjam and her office were able to tell us that it had finally been approved on Thursday.

“We cannot thank our MP and her office enough for the time and effort they put in on our behalf and it would be an understatement to say that we are relieved that it is over.

“Jonas was with us in the stands at the British Grand Prix on Saturday night and of course he rode in the SGP2 on Sunday.

“He has been as frustrated as us at not being able to race in Britain after making an impressive start to his career over here and is keen to make the most of the remaining weeks of the season.”

Meanwhile, Berwick Bullets were represented by Greg Blair and Luke Crang in the National League Pairs at Leicester on Saturday. The Berwick pair scored a total of 12 points, but it was not enough to qualify for the semi-finals.