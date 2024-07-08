The start of this year's Chevy Chase. Picture: Jon Heaney

Northumberland’s king of the fells, Chris Larkin, scored another success as he won the Chevy Chase.

Larkin raced around the 20-mile course through the Cheviot hills from the youth hostel at Wooler in a time of two hours 46 minutes 34 seconds.

“I was delighted with how the Chevy went,” Larkin said afterwards.

“I had it as one of my main targets at the start of the year as it’s arguably the most prestigious fell race in the North East.”

Larkin has also won the races at Brough Law, Bollihope Carrs and Windy Gyle so far this season.

“This year has definitely been my best in terms of wins in fell races,” he told the Gazette.

“I had a couple of years out injured and I seem to come back much quicker than before! More importantly, I've really enjoyed just getting out on the fells again.”

Fellow Northumberland Fell Runners man Craig Jones was second in 2:53:06 and South Shields Harriers’ Ross Jarman was third in 03:02:49.

Shirley Murray from Keswick AC won the female race as she ran in at 03:20:18 – six minutes quicker than her winning time from last year.

Murray finished ninth overall with another solid performance in the county’s toughest running race.

Nicola Duggan was second in a time of 03:44:50 and Georgia Campbell third in 03:45:32.

