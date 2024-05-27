KEVI athletes return home after representing England at World School Cross Country Championships

The six KEVI runners who took part in the championships in Kenya. Picture: Mark Wickens

A group of six runners from The King Edward VI School in Morpeth has returned home after representing England at the World School Cross Country Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

Running against future Olympic and World champions, the six teamed up with runners from The Judd School in Kent to compete against elite athletes from Kenya and Uganda, as well as Europe, at the International Schools Federation (ISF) championships.

More than 20 countries took part in the event and the organisers ensured the championships were worthy of their Olympic and World Championships trials.

As part of the championships experience, students were involved in the opening and closing ceremonies, educational workshops, tree planting, friendship relays, Nation’s Night as well as visiting Nairobi’s famous national park.

The England team finished sixth out of the 23 countries taking part, with many of the countries entering their national selected elite teams.

They were second out of the European countries, with only Turkey – who were the current holders of the ISF title – narrowly beating England on points.

The KEVI team, in isolation, would have taken seventh place in the main competition, which is a huge achievement.

William De Vere Owen came 23rd, beating many of the elite selected athletes, Joe Dixon 39th, Bertie Marr 62nd, Elliot Mavir 89th, closely followed by George Mavir 91st.

The team earned their place by winning the English Schools’ Cross Country Cup after twice narrowly missing out on the national title.

Speaking after the win in Suffolk that saw the team qualify for the event, PE teacher Mark Wickens said: “At last, all their years of hard work has paid off.

“Keeping the core of the team free from injury and illness has been the key to our success, whereas in previous years this has been our Achilles heel.

“The boys have been training together for years and competing at local, county, regional and national level representing both their schools and Morpeth Harriers. They have not only forged tight friendships but a team desire to support each other and win.”