Jay pictured with all his medals won in his first year of competing with Sensei Gemma Gibson and Sensei Dylan Gibson.

Jay Crosby (10) from Blyth, began training two years ago via zoom classes during the second national lockdown.

He progressed through the first few belts and once restrictions had eased enough for big events to take place, began to attend competitions in October 2021.

Jay has competed this year at numerous locations including Sunderland, Chesterfield, Liverpool, Nottingham and most recently Grantham. He has won medals at club, local, regional and now national level.

The KUGB National Youth Championships took place in Grantham on November 5 when a large number of clubs from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were in attendance.

Jay competed in a very large category with competitors up to the age of 15 and came away with third place in the Boys Brown Belt Kata event (set forms).

Club instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan say:

"The standard of these events are always very high, and Jay has worked hard and consistently to achieve this.

"We have watched him improve throughout the year and his confidence grows every time he competes, he fully deserves his success.

"He is the first person in our club to achieve a National level medal which has really encouraged and inspired the rest of the club members.

"Naturally we are delighted at the success he has achieved at the British U21 Championships and hopefully it will be the first of many competitive wins in the future.

"Ideally it would be great if it encouraged more young people to take up the sport, particularly in our region.

Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club have classes every night of the week and train at the Isabella Community Centre in Blyth and Concordia Leisure Centre and Doxford Place Methodist Church in Cramlington.

The club is always on the lookout for new members and welcomes beginners from the age of five and adults.