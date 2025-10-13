Karate instructor Gemma Gibson who teaches in Blyth and Cramlington gets her 4th Dan despite debilitating condition

Gemma with examiners Sensei Billy Higgins, Sensei Jimmy Brennan and Sensei Frank Brennan.

Gemma Gibson, an instructor at Kokoro Karate Club based in Blyth and Cramlington, has achieved an impressive milestone, passing her Yondan (4th Dan Black Belt) grading in Bath with the Karate Union of Great Britain (KUGB).

The 4th Dan rank requires years of dedication, discipline and continuous study. Candidates are rigorously assessed on advanced techniques, complex katas, sparring ability, and overall attitude and spirit.

Gemma’s success comes after over four years of intense preparation, during which she travelled extensively across the country to train on national courses and refine her skills all while continuing to teach and support her students at Kokoro Karate Club.

What makes her achievement even more remarkable is that Gemma has continued her training while being diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraparesis (HSP) in February – which is a rare neurological condition that causes weakness and stiffness in the legs, affecting balance and movement.

Despite the physical challenges it can present, Gemma has shown resilience and determination to continue training at a high level.

Her brother Dylan (who is also a 4th Dan) and co-instructor said: “All of us at the club are immensely proud of Gemma for passing her Yondan grading in Bath.

“She has travelled up and down the country, training on as many courses as possible over the last four-and-a-half years to prepare herself for the exam, all while still remaining dedicated to supporting our students at the club.

“She will be pleased that all of the effort and energy paid off, and that she received comments about her attitude and sharpness from the examiners.

“Gemma is fully deserving of her grade and can now relax for a bit before the preparations start again.”

Gemma has been training since the age of eight and her achievement marks a proud moment for Kokoro Karate Club and serves as an inspiration to students of all ages, showing what can be accomplished through hard work and resilience.

If anyone would like any information on joining the club, contact 07587 166997.