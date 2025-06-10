Karate club members from Blyth and Cramlington step up to the mat at championships

Finlay Stubbs with instructors Gemma and Dylan Gibson.

Nine members from Kokoro Shotokan Karate Club, which is based in Blyth and Cramlington, competed in the 14th Sunderland Karate Championships recently.

The event is designed to inspire both new and experienced competitors to gain valuable experience and be part of an enjoyable day of competition.

The club had a mix of students competing for the first time, to those more experienced who have competed at national level.

The competition was well attended with clubs from across the country travelling to compete.

Most of the club’s competitors progressed through many rounds, just missing out on places in the finals, but gaining valuable experience to help towards upcoming gradings.

Finlay Stubbs, one of the youngest competitors on the day, reached the final of the Children’s Kata 10 Years and Under after an excellent performance in both the eliminations and the finals.

Instructors Sensei Dylan Gibson, 4th Dan, and Sensei Gemma Gibson, 3rd Dan, said: “We are very proud of all members of the club who competed, as it takes a lot of courage to get up and perform in front of a large crowd.

“They all had an excellent attitude, showed improvement from previous events and supported each other along the way.

“Finlay did very well to achieve his third place medal. Despite being very young, he shows excellent commitment and hard work to his training, and his place in the finals was very well deserved.”

Kokoro Shotokan Karate has clubs in both Blyth and Cramlington and welcomes beginners all year round. For further information, contact Gemma on 07587 166997.