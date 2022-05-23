Jim Clark Rally set for spectacular return

Spectators can expect to see some thrilling action at this weekend's Jim Clark Rally.

Over 240 drivers will tackle the closed public roads in Berwickshire across three days of motorsport action, bringing the sport of rallying into the heart of the community. The Jim Clark Rally will play host to the top-flight Motorsport UK British Rally Championship for the first time since 2014, as well as the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship and a host of regional series.

Sunday’s Reivers Rally will see contenders in the KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship make their first foray onto asphalt this season in the Borders and will once again be joined by an impressive list of popular regional rally championships.

Sponsored by leading construction merchants Beatson’s Building Supplies, the rally returns after a two-year sabbatical due to the pandemic but enjoys a fresh look, more akin to past events. On offer, will be three days of competition of over around 115 miles of special stages, using classic tests from previous editions, coupled with new twists to challenge the crews to the limit.

Centred around Duns, the market town hosts the Rally HQ and service areas, and the Town Square will see the Ceremonial Rally Starts and Finishes take place on the famous cobbles. Crews will be flagged away from the town on Friday at 7pm with two passes of the Longformacus stage ahead of them, the latter of which will be under the cover of darkness.

Day two sees a move to the southwest of Duns with Eccles, Westruther and the Scott’s View tests being run twice throughout the day with the British Championship crews tackling Eccles for the third time. The popular ceremonial town centre finish celebrations will take place from 4pm.

Sunday’s Reivers event is a shorter but no less impressive blast and once again enjoys a ceremonial start at 10am from Duns and heads northeast for the popular Fogo, Ayton and Edrom stages before the finish celebrations at 2pm.