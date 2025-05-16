Jim Clark Rally promises the biggest battle yet in the Borders

The 2025 Borders Competitions Jim Clark Rally is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in over a decade.

An expanded route, top-tier entries from across Europe, and a refreshed format bring renewed interest to the Duns-based event, which takes place from 23-25 May.

The Jim Clark Rally is widely regarded as one of the premier stage rallies in the UK and has been a cornerstone of the national motorsport calendar for more than half a century.

The 2025 edition continues that proud tradition, drawing an impressive 260 competitors from the Probite Motorsport UK British Rally Championship, the Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship, and the Asset Alliance Group Scottish Rally Championship.

Following the now-customary ceremonial start in the heart of Duns Square on Friday evening, the rally kicks off with the fan-favourite Langton Mill stage.

Adding a twist, the crews will then tackle a reversed version of the Fogo stage before facing the return of a classic Jim Clark test – Bothwell – which hasn’t featured since 2012.

Saturday’s action begins with another run through Langton, followed by revised versions of the Edrom and Blackadder stages. The loop concludes with a fresh test at Polwarth, before service in Duns around midday and a repeat of the loop in the afternoon.

Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally also starts from Duns Square and features several iconic stages, including Westruther, Macks Mill, Scott’s View and Eccles. The winners will return to Duns for a mid-afternoon finish.

The entry list is packed with championship contenders and local heroes, all eyeing victory across the Scottish asphalt.

Leading the field on Friday and Saturday is Estonian driver Romet Jürgenson. The young ace is the reigning Junior World Rally Champion and FIA Rally Star winner.

A major shift in the BRC title race adds extra spice. Points leader William Creighton and last year’s Jim Clark Rally winner Keith Cronin are both missing — Creighton due to family commitments, and Cronin after a heavy crash at the Rally of the Lakes.

Flying the flag for local honours are three Duns-based drivers – Euan Thorburn, Garry Pearson, and Dale Robertson – all competing in cutting-edge Rally2 machinery.

Full spectator information is available on the Jim Clark Rally website.