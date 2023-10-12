A section of the Alnwick Santa Fun Run poster.

The event on Sunday, December 3, has been organised by Alnwick Rugby Club’s Under-11s and will have two routes, one approximately 1.5 miles long and another of just under three miles.

Those taking part can use the event as a way to raise sponsorship and funds for their chosen charity, or sports team and club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don't want to raise any sponsorship, just by taking part you helping to raise money for The Wooden Spoon children’s charity and Alnwick RFC Under-11s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entry fee includes a Santa hat and Alnwick Santa Fun Run t-shirt.

Tickets are available on eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alnwick-santa-fun-run-tickets-652275141507

F﻿or groups of 10 or more, email [email protected]

The deadline for entry is Friday, October 27.

Entries will be accepted after this date, but you won’t be guaranteed a t-shirt.