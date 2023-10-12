It's time to run along and buy your ticket for Alnwick RFC Under-11s' Santa Fun Run
The event on Sunday, December 3, has been organised by Alnwick Rugby Club’s Under-11s and will have two routes, one approximately 1.5 miles long and another of just under three miles.
Those taking part can use the event as a way to raise sponsorship and funds for their chosen charity, or sports team and club.
If you don't want to raise any sponsorship, just by taking part you helping to raise money for The Wooden Spoon children’s charity and Alnwick RFC Under-11s.
The entry fee includes a Santa hat and Alnwick Santa Fun Run t-shirt.
Tickets are available on eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alnwick-santa-fun-run-tickets-652275141507
For groups of 10 or more, email [email protected]
The deadline for entry is Friday, October 27.
Entries will be accepted after this date, but you won’t be guaranteed a t-shirt.
Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for children aged 12 and under.