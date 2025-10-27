It's competition time for anglers at Chatton fishery

Chatton fishery.

The competition season on the still waters started with the Eddie Brown Memorial at Chatton fishery last Sunday, writes Bob Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the first heat for qualifiers for the final, which will be held on December 7.

The winner on Sunday was Davy Parker, who caught 13 trout. Second place was Howard Croston, Glen Appleby was third with Lewis Lang fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Frame, Alec Harvey, Zach Scott and John Pringle also qualified for the final.

The other two heats are to be held on November 9 and 23.

Anyone wanting to participate in the heats should contact the fishery to book a place.

Leisure anglers at Chatton have been having a lot of success fishing under an indicator.

Blobs have accounted for a number of fish as well daddies, nothing flies and various other dry flies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrunton Long Crag fishery has been fishing well, too, since the temperatures have fallen. Daddies have taken many trout with Diawl Bachs also tempting the fish.

Flies just below the surface, such as Shipman’s, F Flies and Spiders have also been on the menu.

Lures such as Bunnyleeches, Cats, Humungus and Nomad patterns have tempted trout too.

Friday sees the final day of the salmon season for 2025 in England. Last weekend saw some rain which resulted on a lift on the local rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the end of the season drawing close, a good few rods were on the Coquet. The High Park area is always popular, but a nice 8lbs salmon was caught and released in the Ladies Bridge area above Rothbury.

Now the only river fishing that’s available is on the Scottish rivers, namely the Tweed and its tributaries near us.

Grayling fishing is also available on the Blyth, Derwent and the Till once the salmon season closes.