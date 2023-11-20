Running siblings and Alnwick Harriers members Emilia and Finley Waugh ran in the Memorial Day races at Newcastle against some of the best junior running talent in the region.

The Waugh family with their medals after the Memorial Day races. Picture: Joe Waugh

The event has been held since 1920 and included a 1K race for U11, 3K for U13 and an adult 10K event. Ten-year-old Finley took the silver medal in the 1K, finishing in 3:23, only missing the old course record by a second.

Emilia, who earlier in the week had won her race at the North Northumberland schools cross country championship, took on a strong field including athletes who had won medals at the national road and cross country championships this autumn. Racing in the white of Alnwick, she worked her way through to second place by halfway. Finishing in a superb 11:08 for 3K the 12-year-old took second place, not far off the previous course record.

To finish the morning’s racing it was over to mum and dad in the 10K. Mum Helen, a former elite British international in running and triathlon, won the V45 (veteran) female race in 37:31, and came fifth overall. Dad Joe was ninth V40 in 36:14.

Helen commented “It was a great family day out.”