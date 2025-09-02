Competitors for this annual event came from Northumbria, Cumbria, Scotland and for the international element, a group of ten wrestlers from Brittany in France. The Bretons bring a group over each summer to compete here and at shows across the north.

The evening began with the Under 10 boys’ and girls' class, won this year by Rothbury resident Jack Pringle; Jack also collected the award for best local junior wrestler.

In Cumberland Wrestling the boys and girls compete together until age 13. The girls under 15 class was won by Cumbrian Lucy Coulston, who also came second in the Girls under 18, beaten in the final by another Cumbrian, Ellie-Ann Stainton.

In the boys contest, local wrestlers William and Edward Thompson and Edward and George Younger were all placed in their respective classes.

The under 25 men’s final was between Rothbury resident Zak Singleton and Cumbrian George Peacock. Zak triumphed in the end and another local wrestler, Max Bates did well to finish in 4th place, giving away a couple of stones to most entrants in this class. Max also came second to George Reid of Scotland in the men’s 11 stone class.

The men's 13 stone class honoured Kenny Davidson, a dedicated Wrestling Academy member and supporter and keen wrestler at this weight in his prime, who passed away this year. The final here was between two Northumbrians: Jack Brown of Haydon Bridge and Matthew Lamont of Rothbury. In a fiercely fought contest, Jack was the victor. The same two wrestlers competed in the final of the 15 stone class with the same result. The Ladies All Weights class was won by Cumbrian Connie Hodgson, defeating another Cumbrian Elizabeth Wilson in a good contest. Rothbury resident Emily Davidson took fourth place behind Breton, Anoelle le Piolet.

In the Men’s All Weights category, Ryan Dolan of Scotland was victorious, beating local wrestler Aaron Younger in a close final. Aaron won the award for best local adult wrestler.

Rothbury Wrestling Academy are indebted to all our sponsors who make this event possible, with a special mention to AW Wilson, whose generous support across the adult classes attracted many more wrestlers to the competition.

Rothbury Wrestling Academy hold training sessions during term time in the gym at Dr Tomlinson’s school from 6.30pm for Juniors and from 7.30pm for over 16s. All are welcome.

Pictures by Susan Barwood Photography

1 . Wrestling Under 10 wrestlers at Rothbury Mart. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography Photo Sales

2 . Wrestling Raymond Rogerson presents Jake Potter with the Jimmy Pringle Trophy for best youth. Photo: Susan Barwood Photography Photo Sales