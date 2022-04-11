Impressive Bullets fire their way to top of table

Kyle Bickley, who top scored in both Bullets’ meetings at the weekend, in action against Oxford Chargers at Shielfield.

On Friday they won away against Armadale Devils, before beating the Oxford Chargers at Shielfield on Saturday.

The Bullets opened up their league campaign with an impressive 52-38 win at Armadale.

The victory secured all four league points on offer and got their season off to the best possible start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Bickley won his first three races, including heat 1 off a 15m handicap after he broke the tapes, and he went on to top score with 12+1.

Greg Blair also chipped in with two race wins on his way to 11+1, but it was new signing Ace Pijper, down at reserve, who stole the limelight, winning two of his four starts, to bag 9+1 on his debut.

Pijper, son of Bandit Theo, only stepped up to riding 500cc bikes a few months ago, but looked comfortable throughout.

Top scorers for the Devils were William Lawson, who netted 14, dropping his only point to Bickley in heat 11, and Tom Woolley, who won three of his first four races on his way to 11.

On Saturday they secured the maximum three league points after beating Oxford 50-40. Once again Bickley led the scoring charts, racing to three wins and two second places for his 13 points.

Luke Crang won his first two races, whilst reserves Mason Watson, who was unbeaten in his first two starts, and Pijper, who dropped only one point in his last three outings after a first race fall, we’re paid for 15 points between them.

For the Chargers, Jordan Jenkins dropped only one point from his first four races, top scoring with 11 points, whilst Nathan Stoneman won two races and finished with 10.

Berwick led the meeting from start to finish but Oxford never gave up and at 36-30 were still in contention before the home side finished the stronger.

The Bullets are back in action at Shielfield on Saturday (April 16) when they face Armadale in the return fixture.