Hundreds of runners pound the streets of Morpeth for second Morpeth 10k

Runners at Sunday's Morpeth 10k. Picture: Anne Hooper

There were nearly 650 finishers on Sunday at the second running of the new Morpeth 10k, organised again by RunThrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although offering the same spectacular town centre start and finish as last year, this year’s race was made more challenging as a result of the organisers being denied use of last year’s out and back two-lap circuit to Mitford due to roadworks.

This year’s run was certainly not for the faint-hearted, incorporating a number of strength-sapping short but steep climbs, the route taking runners immediately uphill via Newgate Street all the way as far as the turn for Fulbeck, then taking a sharp dip up and down to cross the Cotting Burn before climbing over the new bridge crossing the Morpeth bypass before proceeding to Hebron, then returning via the same route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the challenging course and conditions that were both breezy and muggy, race winner Lee Davies of North East Project ran a remarkable 31 minutes and 41 seconds, nearly a full two minutes ahead of Sunderland Harrier Jake Ridding (33:30).

Equally impressive was the time of Steffi Luke Edwards of Leeds City AC, first female finisher in 38:18.

As well as providing marshals, there were 10 Morpeth Harriers vests out on the course, with Andrew Lawrence fourth in 35:08, Lee Cuthbertson ninth in 36:08 and Tom Innes just outside the top 10 in 11th (36:33). Tayla Douglas was seventh female finisher in 42:27.

Kirsty Burville was first female O/45 in 41:53, with Mike Winter running the fastest O/55 time of 43:51 and Richard Sill fastest O/70 of 50:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Bennett was second female O/50 (54:03) and Richard Glennie third male O/50 (43:14). Jimmy Dixon was 26th in 38:41.

The Blaydon Race, held as ever on June 9, saw Morpeth’s Carl Avery finish behind four consecutive times winner Calum Johnson of Gateshead, who ran the 5.9 mile course in 28 minutes six seconds, Avery finishing in 28:31 with club colleague Finn Brodie third only a second back.

There was also a top 10 finish for James Tilley, who finished sixth (29:40).

With Connor Marshall placing 17th (30:24), the club won the team prize.

Ex-Wallsend Harrier Sonia Samuels, now running for Sale Harriers, was first female finisher in 32:07.

Catriona Macdonald was sixth female finisher in 35:02. In all, 32 blue and white vests finished.