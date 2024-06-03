Hundreds of runners and spectators turn out for first Run Through Morpeth 10k

Runners and crowds at the Run Through Morpeth 10k event. Picture: Anne Hopper

Town centre racing returned to Morpeth on Sunday with the inaugural running of the Run Through Morpeth 10k.

With a town centre start and finish, sunny weather and some great support from the many spectators, it was a memorable morning for the 700 competitors.

It was split into an elite ‘A’ race – with just under 100 finishers – and an inclusive ‘B’, with some 600, on a course of two 5k laps, run on closed roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A race saw a small group quickly emerge at the front formed by Sunderland Harrier Jake Ridding, Darrell Hastie of Gala and Morpeth’s James Tilley.

With the lead changing hands several times, it was anyone’s guess who might emerge as the race’s first-ever winner, with the town’s hopes centring on young Tilley, looking strong on the second lap, in what was his first 10k.

However, he was dropped in the last kilometre with Ridding and Hastie contesting the sprint finish, and Ridding taking the victory by one second in 32 minutes 10 seconds. Tilley was only a few seconds back in third.

A similar close contest for first woman home was taken by Wallsend’s Jennifer Berry, who had run neck and neck with Morpeth’s Catriona Macdonald on the first lap, but thereafter pulled away to win in 37:41. Macdonald was second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were six other Morpeth finishers in the A race, with Rob Balmbra seventh.

The B race saw a much larger field, with some very serious competition at the front.

Scott Dormand took the title in 38:27 and Jesmond Jogger Izzy Sharrock was first woman home in 41:34.

Specialist event organiser Run Through were delighted with how the event went and hope it will become an annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Morpeth Harriers providing support and local know-how, club president Jim Alder MBE and chairman David Swinburne were also both delighted.

Swinburne said: “It was great to see road racing returning to the streets of the town again and we’re very happy to be working with the Run Through team.