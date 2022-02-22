Historic weekend as two Blyth athletes crowned English champions
It was a historic weekend for Blyth Running Club’s junior athletes in Sheffield at the England Athletics Age Group Championships, as the club’s first ever English champions were crowned.
Sadie Parker produced a phenomenal series of jumps on Saturday in the U15 girls long jump to take a hugely deserved gold medal. Her UK-leading performance of 5.45m made her Blyth’s first English champion.
Luke Pichler had continued his impressive season with a bronze medal on Saturday in the high jump, but moved into another on Sunday as he became U15 boys long jump champion, leaping out to 5.99m which was also a UK-lead.
There was still more to come from Luke, as he finished the day with his second national title as he stormed through in the 60m hurdles to take gold in 8.55s, cementing his position at the top of the UK rankings.
Also in action was Hannah Wilson, who finished 10th in the U15 high jump and just missed out on the 200m final, as did Sadie Parker. Emily Bond progressed through the 60m hurdles heats and battled hard in the semi-final, which followed her 6th place in the long jump the day before.
Millie Wilkinson showed class as she progressed through the rounds in the U15 60m, getting faster with each race. She finished 7th in the final in a new club record time of 8.01s.
Millie Train was racing in the extremely competitive U17 60m hurdles, and produced a fine performance and was rewarded with a PB of 9.58s. Alfie Ward was also in hurdles action, matching his PB in the U20 mens events with 8.51s.