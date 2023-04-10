Hilary Cairns has been a member of Berwick Amateur Rowing Club for 35 years. Picture: BARC

Hilary Cairns has been a committed member of Berwick Amateur Rowing Club (BARC) for 35 years, having been introduced to the sport by her father, the late Gerald Bryson.

Hilary said: “Dad was a keen rower and member of BARC.

“As a child I would accompany him when he was doing repairs to the clubhouse or the boats, and I was always keen to have a ride in the cox’s seat.”

She has had an illustrious amateur career, representing the club at regional and national competitions.

Hilary just seems to keep improving with age and her recent rowing season has perhaps been the most notable to date.

In June 2022 Hilary, along with Catherine Bowman from Hexham, took gold in the Women’s C doubles at the National Masters Championships.

The pair then went on to compete at the Henley Masters Regatta in July 2022.

Hilary Cairns, back, with Catherine Bowman. Picture: BARC

In sweltering heat, they made it to the final, which they won by more than two lengths, seeing them win British rowers’ most coveted laurel – a Henley Masters Gold medal and a fantastic achievement for Northumberland rowing.

Most recently, Hilary took part in a half marathon indoor rowing machine challenge to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a charity that aims to raise awareness for and fund vital research into Motor Neurone Disease.

Hilary completed the 21,097m row in an extraordinary time of one hour, 30 minutes, 12 seconds, making her the fastest GB woman in her age group to complete this distance in the 2022-23 season.

Having contact with a rower of Hilary’s calibre is hugely beneficial to BARC’s junior members and she is always willing to help with training or advice and encouragement.

She has been an active member of the club committee for 27 years and has served as club treasurer for 25 years.

Hilary is also always the first to volunteer to help with club maintenance or cleaning, fundraising and baking or cooking for social and community events.