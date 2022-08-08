Highs and lows for Berwick speedway

Leon Flint gets the traditional ‘bumps’ off his teammates after his first paid maximum for Berwick Bandits against Plymouth, and Nathan Stoneman, who sustained a broken shoulder blade in a high speed crash.

The Bandits recorded their first home win in eight meetings with a convincing 59-30 victory over Plymouth Gladiators in the Championship, whilst the Bullets followed it up with a win over their National League counterparts.

Highlights included a first ever paid 15 maximum in Berwick colours for local hero Leon Flint, a feat matched by skipper Chris Harris, whilst for the Bullets, Greg Blair and Kyle Bickley both went unbeaten.

But there was a price to pay, with Bandits’ reserve Nathan Stoneman suffering a broken shoulder blade in a high speed crash.

He clipped the back wheel of an opposing rider entering the third bend, and as he flew into the safety fence his bike cartwheeled and flew over the top into no-mans land.

“It is a real shame as Nathan has been going well for both us and Oxford Chargers in the National League and had quickly become a very popular member of the Bandits’ family,” said Berwick team manager Gary Flint.

“Nathan himself hopes to be back racing before the end of the season but I think that’s a bit ambitious.”

Whilst Flint stole the headlines with his maiden paid max, it was the sensational style of Harris, particularly with a back to front ride in heat 13, which caught the eye.

And there was also an honourable mention for guest Jordan Jenkins, riding in place of the visaless Jonas Knudsen, who raced to an impressive 14+3 at reserve,m despite a fall in one of his heats.

“It’s been a long time coming, which makes victory even sweeter,” team boss Gary Flint admitted.

“Everyone chipped in but you have to saw that Jordan Jenkins won some new fans tonight with his all-action style.

“Bomber and Leon have been carrying the burden when the going has been tough so it was only right that they should spearhead our victory."

Last night (Wednesday), Bandits were at Birmingham.