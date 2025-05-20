Universal acclamation from those who attended the first Belsay Horse Trials of the month demonstrated that the Northumberland event stepped up to CCI4* level in impressive style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of the world’s leading international riders – including British superstar Piggy March, who won Belsay’s first-ever CCI4*-S class on Jayne McGivern’s lovely little grey stallion, Halo – praised the ground at the event, its cross-country courses, its setting and its atmosphere.

Piggy, a winner of both Badminton and Burghley and championship medals for Britain, said: “I’m so impressed with the event. I knew the organisers would put on a great show and they really have done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have put so much hard work into it and it is much appreciated. It was well worth the trip up from Northamptonshire and I will definitely be back.”

Piggy March won Belsay’s first-ever CCI4*-S class on Jayne McGivern’s lovely little grey stallion, Halo. Picture by Athalens.

Former world champion Ros Canter, who won Badminton the week before she travelled up tp Belsay, led the RBC Brewin Dolphin CCI4*-S after dressage and showjumping on Izilot DHI. A steadier run round Adrian Ditcham’s imaginative and challenging cross-country track allowed Izzy Taylor to slot into the runner-up spot on SBH Big Wall.

She said: “It’s a beautiful venue. The work that has gone into it is unbelievable. As riders, I don’t think we could be more grateful for what they have managed to produce.

“The going is second to none – you really can’t fault it – and from my perspective, as a preparation run for events such as Bramham and Luhmühlen, it has been perfect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Bullimore celebrated her birthday by finishing third on her homebred Corimiro, while Bubby Upton was fourth on It’s Cooley Time. As well as sixth place on Izilot DHI, 2024 Burghley winner Ros Canter filled fifth with MHS Seventeen.

New Zealand’s Samantha Lissington won the Chaser Communications Advanced class on Quantas R, owned by The High Flyers.

The nine-year-old grey, by Qualito, led after dressage with a score of 29.6, showjumped clear, and even 18.4 time-faults weren’t enough to knock the pair off the top spot. They finished 1.3 penalties ahead of Emily King and Jackpot.

While Belsay was flooded with famous names, including New Zealand power couple Tim and Jonelle Price, northern riders also proved themselves over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s Wills Oakden finished seventh in the 95-strong CCI4*-S on Keep It Cooley, while North Yorkshire-based Holly Richardson was a creditable 32nd on Ballyneety Silver Service. Sarah Farnsworth, from the Scottish Borders (The Ridge Cardento) and Northumberland’s Fin Marsden (Cooley Capri) achieved their first CCI4*-S completions.

Northumbrian rider Emma Carmichael picked up two top placings at Belsay - she was fourth in the Chaser Communications Advanced on Tax Break and fourth in novice section B on Simply Hero. Laura Fenwick was another “local” who had a good weekend, with sixth place in the advanced on Manakin.

In the Forsters LLP CCI2*-S, the best-placed Northumbrian competitor was Wizz Leyland, 11th on Mr Poker Face.

Victory, however, in the prestigious class went to amateur rider John Westmore, who was scoring his first-ever international eventing win on his father Michael’s Oughterard Quality,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who lives near Stroud in Gloucestershire, said: “This is my first visit to Belsay and it definitely won’t be my last. The organisers have done a lot of work to the ground, and it rode so well. I had a lovely ride across country – it was a really flowing track.”

Jack Mantel, whose Belsay yard is just two miles from the event, had a successful weekend with victory in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse qualifier for five-year-olds on Krista Brown’s Adonis Couture.

Jack, fresh from a terrific first CCI5* run at Badminton a week earlier, said: “I had him last year as a four-year-old and he won the Burghley Young Event Horse class at Bramham and went to the final at Burghley.

“He’s been back with his owner over the winter and only came back to me two days ago. But he hasn’t forgotten much and he was brilliant. He’s got such good movement, is a real showman and I think he’s an exciting horse for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire-based Storm Straker won the four-year-old Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse class on her own Temeraire.

Another northern rider still on a high from a brilliant Badminton debut was County Durham’s Katie Magee, who finished 11th and best first-timer at the Gloucestershire CCI5*.

She took Belsay’s novice section B on Margaret Sunter’s Springhead Jupiter. Section C went to Lucy Stimson on her own Tilly.

This was the first of two events at Belsay in May. When Chatsworth decided not to run in 2025, Laura de Wesselow stepped in to run ‘Chatsworth at Belsay’ and a first four-star for the popular Northumberland venue, and it will be followed by Belsay’s well-established annual fixture from May 28 to June 1, featuring international classes from CCI1*-CCI3* and the Pony and Junior National Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and actually incredibly proud. I think it’s something about being up north – we always worry about the fact that we aren’t as good as the southerners, but we smashed it!

“It was a challenge. We only found out in late November that we’d got it, and it’s only a ‘one-year wonder’ as far as we know at the moment, but I hope it’s not.

“We’ve thrown everything at it, everyone’s loved it. I think Adrian Ditcham has been a genius with the track, Rob McSkimming has worked really hard building the course – everyone has worked so hard to pull off the event and all we’ve had is great feedback, so I’m delighted for everyone who has worked so hard.

“Our northern riders more than held their own against the very best in the world, which also makes me proud, and we will see lots of them – as well as many grassroots competitors – back here at Belsay in less than two weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the international classes and the Pony and Junior Championships, we are hosting a full range of British Eventing national classes from Open Intermediate to BE90, as well as BSPS showing classes, National Schools Equestrian Association competitions, the highly entertaining inter-hunt relay, arena eventing and much more.

“There will be the great shopping that Belsay has become famous for, delicious local food and drink, family entertainment, a fun dog show and dog agility – it is a really terrific day out.”

To purchase tickets for Belsay Horse Trials (2) and to find out more information, go to https://belsayhorsetrials.co.uk

All the cross-country at Belsay on Friday, May 30, Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1 will be shown on Horse & Country TV’s live-streaming platform H&C+ – www.horseandcountry.tv