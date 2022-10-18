Hazelrigg yard looking for successful race season

A Lovely morning at South Hazelrigg.

With almost 40 horses in training, they have already two winners on board for the 2022/23 season, both at Perth, via Get With It and Shanbally Rose.

Last term they enjoyed their second best season since starting up in some 13 years ago at the delightful setting of South Hazelrigg.

They recently held their annual Owners Day plus a visit from guests on the National Racehorse Week Open Day, who were shown around all the facilities including Chosen Flame taking a swim in the inside pool area. The farrier was also on hand to give a demonstration of shoeing a horse.

As is the norm in all yards, horses move on and new faces arrive.

No longer in training now are multi winners such as Some Reign, Bigirononhiship, Doktor Glaz and Monfass to name but four,

However there are several new imports including:

Foreva Aflie – A 4 year-old bought at Doncaster sales;

Iwa – Also 4 and a gelding who has come from France who could go over Hurdles in November;

Pat’s Dream – 5 year-old by Getaway who looks destined as a Chaser;

Rock on Soph - A 5 year-old Filly who has won a Mares Maiden in P2P

She’s a Steal; - 4 year-old who has shown a lot of potential in ‘Bumpers’;

Why Not Dream - Another 4 year-old Filly who the yard will look to the future with.

Rose’s parents Mr and Mrs Duncan Davidson who have enjoyed 32 winners in the past five jump seasons are principle owners with ten horses in training.

From last seasons winners we can maybe look out for:

Captain’s Quint; Gentlerman De Mai; Forth of Forth; Rae De Champs; The Player Queen