Harriers well represented in the Great North Run
It was the Great North Run at the weekend and Alnwick Harriers were well represented in the event.
Times from the runners were:
546 John Cuthbert 1:26:59; 895 Jon Archer 1:30:35; 1,334 Laurence Reeves 1:33:56; 1,502 John Horsley 1:34:55; 1,632 Steve Patterson 1:35:53; 1,691 Adam Stott 1:36:14; 1,810 Lisa Baston 1:36:48; 2,571 Michael Telfer 1:39:51; 2,912 Paul Wilkie 1:41:15; 4,611 Ian Horsley 1:46:52; 4,697 Melanie Steer 1:47:06; 6,807 Laura Mclean 1:52:20; 8,808 Philip Lee 1:56:18;
10,893 Mairi Campbell 1:59:58; 10,972 Alexandra Harwood 2:00:06;; 11,117 Stuart Eaborn 2:00:19; 11,458 Lee Hope 2:00:57; 12,098 Sarah Spiller 2:02:10; 12,103 Adam Spiller 2:02:11; 12,193 Lindsey Davidson 2:02:19; 12,567 Louise Callaghan 2:03:04; 13,612 Paul Dellbridge 2:05:03; 14,525 Jennifer Knight 2:06:40; 14,717 Karen Leeson 2:06:58
15,348 Ruth Doctor 2:08:08; 17,630 John Ross 2:12:13; 18,955 Julia Scott 2:14:40; 22,632 George Williams 2:21:37; 24,391 Sharon Mungall 2:25:06; 29,589 Camilla Campbell 2:35:56; 41,002 Nell Gair 3:24:14.
Junior GNR – 10th and 11th places for Lauren Brown (13/14 girls) and Ollie Telfer (15/16 boys) in their races. Decent time of 13:48 for Ollie over the 4km course. Liam McDonogh ran in the boys’ 11/12 race and finished a good 55th out of 443 runners!
Other weekend results were:
10K Poacher Run – 6 Peter Grey 46:25 (1st VM60); 34 Diana Weightman 54:58 (2nd VW55); 41 Mark Latham 57:45; 82 Susan Skirrow 68:32.
Salford 10K – Carole Page 43.17 (2nd VW55-59). This fixture was a qualifier for the Age Group England 10k team to race next May when Carole will be in the 60-64 category. It is believed that her time is enough to place her first in this older category.
Druridge Bay parkrun – 2 Paul White 18:32; 18 Neil Hamilton 23:17; 47 John Ross 26:49; 50 Louise Syers 27:10; 51 Graham Syers 27:11; 54 Justine Norman 27:26; 55 Denise Drummond 27:26; 105 Eileen Guthrie 31:32; 108 Eleanor Heeley 31:54; 117 Philip Lee 33:18; 124 Lorna Stephenhson 34:24.
Pastures parkrun – 1 Michael Telfer 20:16 (PB); 11 Angie Embleton 23:42 (1st F).