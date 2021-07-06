Harriers compete in Druridge Bay half marathon

Alnwick Harriers at Druridge Bay with their medals.

The early morning sunshine welcomed the runners arrival but thankfully temperatures remained comfortable after some much hotter days in the week leading up to the event.

First away was the half marathon which had a staggered start in place as did the 10k where runners were given a group start time based on their own predicted finish time.

Seven Alnwick Harriers made their way around the half marathon trail taking on laps of both lakes, a good stretch of beach bathed in sunshine, trail paths and lanes.

First back for Alnwick and a super third placed female overall was Lisa Baston in an excellent time of 1:42.06. Tony Jackson was the club’s first male home in a good time of 1:50.15.

Running a half instead of a full marathon for a change, Cris Atwell crossed the line in 1:59.02 finishing a notable 2nd V60.

Denise Drummond claimed 3rd V50 in 2:02.15 coming home one second ahead of Ian Atherton who finished 3rd V60.

Paul Delbridge and Tess Allan were amongst the 103 runners who successfully completed the half marathon trail distance.

Three female Alnwick Harriers opted for the 10k trail which provided 215 runners with a far reaching stretch of white sand down the beautiful Northumberland coastline as well as trail paths and lanes.

Third placed female overall and 1st V40 was Jo Powell in 47.07.