Good news for anglers at Sweethope Loughs as new managers say they are staying

Bob Smith caught a nice rainbow trout at Langley Dam fishery.

Now the salmon season has finished in England, anglers are concentrating on still water sport, apart from those casting lines on the Tweed and Till, writes Bob Smith.

Talking to Anthony Meadows, he assures me that he and his wife, Lisa, will be continuing to manage Sweethope Loughs in the future.

This is splendid news because since the two of them arrived at Sweethope what a positive difference they have made. New ideas and a lot of hard work have seen the fishery transformed.

Everything is more organised, cleaner and the whole atmosphere is most welcoming.

Long may things continue and Sweethope goes from strength to strength.

Thrunton Long Crag reports good fishing this week too, with anglers catching up to 20 trout in a single session.

I fished for two hours and brought 10 trout to my net. My successful flies were Shipman’s Buzzer and small nymph patterns, but other anglers caught using Egg patterns, various dries and larger lures.

Saturday had me casting a line at Langley Dam fishery in the morning.

It was fairly flat with a bit of a ripple at the east end of the lake.

Trout were rising and third cast I hooked a nice rainbow on a dry Griffith Gnat. As the breeze became a little stronger the fish went deeper, but were still attracted to small nymph patterns and a size 14 fry pattern.

It was a nice two-and-a-half hours during which I brought five trout to my net.

The visit to the fishery cafe was super too – a hot pork sandwich with gravy and apple sauce, with a cuppa, ended my visit on a high.