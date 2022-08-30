Gold for Alnwick athlete at National Championships
Alnwick’s Leila Thompson returned with a gold medal from the National Age Group Athletics Championships in Bedford at the weekend after winning the U16 shot put with an impressive throw of 12.37m.
By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:33 am
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:33 am
Leila, unbeaten outdoors throughout the season, ends the summer as No1 in her age group UK rankings.
A successful past few months has seen her win the English Schools’ title, the Northern, Scottish and now the English national championships.
She will now start training for the winter indoor season when she steps up to U17 level.