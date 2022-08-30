News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Gold for Alnwick athlete at National Championships

Alnwick’s Leila Thompson returned with a gold medal from the National Age Group Athletics Championships in Bedford at the weekend after winning the U16 shot put with an impressive throw of 12.37m.

By Keith Hamblin
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:33 am
Leila Thompson with her gold medal.
Leila Thompson with her gold medal.

Leila, unbeaten outdoors throughout the season, ends the summer as No1 in her age group UK rankings.

A successful past few months has seen her win the English Schools’ title, the Northern, Scottish and now the English national championships.

She will now start training for the winter indoor season when she steps up to U17 level.

AlnwickBedford