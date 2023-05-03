The Pride of the Aln about to launch. Members built the skiff themselves. Picture: Alnmouth Community Rowing

As part of Alnmouth Community Rowing’s anniversary activities, club members will be outside the Willowburn Sports & Leisure Centre in Alnwick on Saturday, May 13, with one of the club’s two elegant handmade skiffs for people to see.

Members are passionate about the club and the opportunities it offers for healthy exercise, wellbeing, self-discipline, sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sea conditions and weather permitting, it’s possible for members to row every day of the year, either on Alnmouth Bay or The Aln estuary.

Club members say it’s the team spirit that binds them together.

Safety procedures are given primary emphasis, with everyone looking out for their colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is keen to welcome new members and offers frequent ‘new-to-rowing’ days on The Aln.

Go along and chat to them on May 13 to see if skiff rowing is for you.