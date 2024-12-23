Gary Anderson knocked out of World Darts Championship

Gary Anderson. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gary Anderson crashed out of the World Darts Championship in a shock straight sets defeat to Sweden’s Jeffrey de Graaf on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​East Lothian-born Anderson, formerly of Eyemouth and the Berwick darts league, won the PDC world darts championship in 2015 and 2016 and had been hoping for third time lucky at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Anderson, now living in Somerset, had entered the event in good form, with three ranking event titles under his belt this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 14th seed came into the competition with the year’s highest overall three-dart average of 99.66 but was unable to show that form as his 54th birthday turned into a major disappointment.

He struggled throughout against his unseeded opponent, winning only two legs and converting just three out of 20 attempts at a double.

It was the first time he had lost his opening match in 16 world championship appearances as he became the 11th seed out of the 24 who had played by Sunday night to be knocked out so far.

De Graaf, 34, had a 75% checkout success and began with a 11-dart finish.

“It is great,” De Graaf told Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Gary didn’t show up as he usually does but I am very happy with the win.

"I got very nervous after the first set and when I was 2-0 up I was thinking: ‘What is going on now?’

"I am happy that I got through in the end. I am happy to be here and let’s keep going.”

He added: “It’s a dream come true for me. He’s been my idol since I was 14 years old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson rates current world champion Luke Humphries, world No 3 Michael van Gerwen and world No 4 Luke Littler among the front-runners for 2025’s title.

“Before, you could pick a dozen potential winners – now you’ve got two or three dozen players who could possibly lift the title,” he said.

“You’re going to have your favourites – Luke Humphries, van Gerwen, young Luke Littler – then you’ve got your outsiders.

“It’s going to be an interesting one, I think. I think there’s going to be that many top players all at the same level, and it’s going to be some battle. It could kick up some stink.

“There could be someone who comes from out of the blue to win it.”