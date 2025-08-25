Wrestling at Rothbury Mart.

There are some big prizes on offer at the popular Cumberland & Westmorland wrestling event at Rothbury Auction Mart.

Some of the best-known names in the sport will be competing for the inaugural 13 stone Ken Davidson Shield with a bumper £550 in the pot for that one – and a first-place prize of £260.

The All-Weights title carries a £240 purse for the winner with £220 for the winner of the 15 stone bout.

There are also a number of individual trophies on offer with the best local performer winning the Chris Walton Memorial Cup and £25.

The best junior performance will receive the Jimmy Pringle Trophy and £25, the best senior performer taking the Red Grouse Gallery Trophy and £25 and the All-Weights winner taking the John Cummings Memorial Trophy.

Christian Salaün and a party of Brittany wrestlers are flying into the UK and will be competing at many CWWA events, including Rothbury on Friday, August 29.

There are also sections for u10, u12, u15, u18, u25, and girls u15, u18 and ladies 11 stone and All-Weights.