News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Free skateboarding sessions in Seaton Sluice and Seaton Delaval ramp up during school holidays

Free skateboarding sessions in Seaton Delaval and Seaton Sluice have proved popular over the school holidays.
By Craig Buchan
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:59 BST
Dave and George from Pop More Skate School with the skaters at Seaton Sluice. (Photo by David Freeman)Dave and George from Pop More Skate School with the skaters at Seaton Sluice. (Photo by David Freeman)
Dave and George from Pop More Skate School with the skaters at Seaton Sluice. (Photo by David Freeman)

Pop More Skate School has been running free lessons with help from Seaton Valley Community Council and Northumberland County Council’s sports development team.

Dave from Pop More Skate School said: “It is great working with councils to provide skateboarding sessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can offer them advice on skateboarding facilities so that everyone gets the most out of their skateboarding experience.”

Sessions, for all ages and ability levels, featured fun warm-ups and safety and skills development advice.

Most Popular

Seaton Valley Council chair Susan Dungworth said: “Thank you to the sports development team and Pop More Skate School for providing these sessions.

“I have enjoyed watching everyone taking part and it is clear from the expressions on their faces that they have all had a great time.

“I am proud of the free summer activities that Seaton Valley Council provides during the school holidays, and it’s been great to include these skateboarding sessions.”

Related topics:Susan DungworthNorthumberland County CouncilDave