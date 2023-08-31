Free skateboarding sessions in Seaton Sluice and Seaton Delaval ramp up during school holidays
Pop More Skate School has been running free lessons with help from Seaton Valley Community Council and Northumberland County Council’s sports development team.
Dave from Pop More Skate School said: “It is great working with councils to provide skateboarding sessions.
“We can offer them advice on skateboarding facilities so that everyone gets the most out of their skateboarding experience.”
Sessions, for all ages and ability levels, featured fun warm-ups and safety and skills development advice.
Seaton Valley Council chair Susan Dungworth said: “Thank you to the sports development team and Pop More Skate School for providing these sessions.
“I have enjoyed watching everyone taking part and it is clear from the expressions on their faces that they have all had a great time.
“I am proud of the free summer activities that Seaton Valley Council provides during the school holidays, and it’s been great to include these skateboarding sessions.”