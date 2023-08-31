Dave and George from Pop More Skate School with the skaters at Seaton Sluice. (Photo by David Freeman)

Pop More Skate School has been running free lessons with help from Seaton Valley Community Council and Northumberland County Council’s sports development team.

Dave from Pop More Skate School said: “It is great working with councils to provide skateboarding sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can offer them advice on skateboarding facilities so that everyone gets the most out of their skateboarding experience.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sessions, for all ages and ability levels, featured fun warm-ups and safety and skills development advice.

Seaton Valley Council chair Susan Dungworth said: “Thank you to the sports development team and Pop More Skate School for providing these sessions.

“I have enjoyed watching everyone taking part and it is clear from the expressions on their faces that they have all had a great time.