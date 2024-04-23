Four Morpeth Harriers among the record numbers taking part in this year's London Marathon

Jane Kirby and Anna Wright show off their London Marathon medals.

First back for Morpeth was seasoned London veteran Andrew Lawrence, recording a time of 2:35:39 with another consistent run.

Behind him were three other runners in blue and white vests who all recorded personal bests despite the rather blustery conditions, a real tribute to their months of often solitary dedication, with training this winter frequently taking place in the wet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Hancox ran 3:03:11, a delighted Anna Wright 3:18:33 and her training companion, Jane Kirby, was not far behind in 3:28:24.

Saturday had seen the series of Mini-Marathons taking place over a 2.6 kilometre course on The Mall, with more than 13,000 youngsters given a taste of the big race experience and this time there were three Harriers representing the North East region in an inter-area regional match.

Ewan Line was 200th in the Under-13 Boys, recording a time of nine minutes 29 seconds.

Joe Close and Elliot Kelso both ran in the U17s, with Close clocking 8:09 to finish in 80th place and Kelso a few seconds ahead in 60th place in eight minutes exactly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were record numbers of runners at this year’s marathon, where Peres Jepchirchir set a new women-only world record of two hours 16 minutes 16 seconds. Her Kenyan compatriot, Alexander Mutiso, won the men’s event in a time of 2:04:01.