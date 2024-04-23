Four Morpeth Harriers among the record numbers taking part in this year's London Marathon

There were four Morpeth Harriers among the 50,000-plus runners taking part in Sunday’s London Marathon.
By Peter Scaife
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
Jane Kirby and Anna Wright show off their London Marathon medals.Jane Kirby and Anna Wright show off their London Marathon medals.
Jane Kirby and Anna Wright show off their London Marathon medals.

First back for Morpeth was seasoned London veteran Andrew Lawrence, recording a time of 2:35:39 with another consistent run.

Behind him were three other runners in blue and white vests who all recorded personal bests despite the rather blustery conditions, a real tribute to their months of often solitary dedication, with training this winter frequently taking place in the wet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob Hancox ran 3:03:11, a delighted Anna Wright 3:18:33 and her training companion, Jane Kirby, was not far behind in 3:28:24.

Saturday had seen the series of Mini-Marathons taking place over a 2.6 kilometre course on The Mall, with more than 13,000 youngsters given a taste of the big race experience and this time there were three Harriers representing the North East region in an inter-area regional match.

Ewan Line was 200th in the Under-13 Boys, recording a time of nine minutes 29 seconds.

Joe Close and Elliot Kelso both ran in the U17s, with Close clocking 8:09 to finish in 80th place and Kelso a few seconds ahead in 60th place in eight minutes exactly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were record numbers of runners at this year’s marathon, where Peres Jepchirchir set a new women-only world record of two hours 16 minutes 16 seconds. Her Kenyan compatriot, Alexander Mutiso, won the men’s event in a time of 2:04:01.

The final finisher, Vishal Gupta, crossed the finish line on The Mall in a time of nine hours two minutes.

Related topics:Morpeth HarriersMorpethLondon