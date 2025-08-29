Formula 1 racing champion Jim Clark’s story goes interactive in Duns

By Paul Kelly
Published 29th Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
Interactive addition to the Jim Clark Museum in Duns.placeholder image
Interactive addition to the Jim Clark Museum in Duns.
Visitors to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns can now gain a deeper understanding of the racing champion’s thoughts and motivations, following installation of a new touch-screen interactive display.

Featuring a variety of interview clips and other freshly digitised pieces, it gives an intimate insight into the mindset of ‘the Flying Scotsman’ at the peak of his racing career.

Among the material are several newly-rediscovered elements of Jim in conversation with friend and journalist Graham Gauld.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Topics range from his success in the F1 World Championship and Indy 500 to what would prove more poignant reflections on danger, fear, plus life beyond motor racing.

Jim also talks of his love of farming and Scotland, while another rare clip sees a young Jackie Stewart discuss his respect for Jim and appreciating their worldwide Scottish fanbase.

Other rare action includes silent film from Jim’s open top bus victory parade around Chirnside, and his Freeman of Duns ceremony at the town’s Volunteer Hall, both in autumn 1965.

First debuted at the Jim Clark Trust’s anniversary weekend at Duns Castle in June, the feature – which also includes highlights of Jim’s top 1965 performances – is now positioned in 2025’s exhibition “1965: the Greatest Season” celebrating his stellar year. It’s a must-see on any visit.

Related topics:Jim ClarkFormula 1Jim Clark Motorsport MuseumFlying ScotsmanScotland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice