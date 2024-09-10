Former Wansbeck Warrior Kieran Hughes is too strong for opponents and boxes his way to £1,000 prize

Kieran Hughes.

Former Wansbeck Warriors boxer Kieran Hughes teamed back up with coach Alan Buller to compete in a prize fighter competition at the Lancastrian Suite in Gateshead – and clinched the £1,000 on offer.

Hughes’ first opponent was Hayden Sherriff, from Manchester.

In the first round, Hughes delivered some big right hands to both head and body, and Sherriff took a count of eight.

the second round began with much of the same. Halfway through, Sherriff sustained more punishment to the body and head, hitting the canvas twice before the referee stepped in to halt the fight.

In the final Hughes’ opponent was John Middlemiss, from Newcastle. Midway through the first round, Middlemiss was caught with a big right hand and never recovered. The corner threw in the towel and Hughes collected the purse.

At the next D-Day show at the Lancastrian Suite on October 19, an event “not to be missed” according to Buller, Ashington lad Josh Johnstone will take on Michael Walsh from Norfolk.