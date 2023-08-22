Jemima Furness, a former junior member of Cambois Rowing Club, is rowing for Great Britain at the European Championships. Picture: British Rowing

Jemima Furness will row in the W4 (Women’s Four) after being named as one of the 26 athletes selected to represent GB at the U23 European Championships in Germany on Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27).

She started rowing and sculling at Cambois Rowing Club when she was 12 and won silver medals in sculling at the Junior British National Championships while sculling for the club.

Jemima carried on with the sport while completing a degree in psychology at Oxford Brookes University and has had wins at Henley, the British University College Sport regatta as well as at international rowing events in Germany and Belgium.