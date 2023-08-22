Former member of Cambois Rowing Club selected to row for Great Britain in European Championships
Jemima Furness will row in the W4 (Women’s Four) after being named as one of the 26 athletes selected to represent GB at the U23 European Championships in Germany on Saturday and Sunday (August 26-27).
She started rowing and sculling at Cambois Rowing Club when she was 12 and won silver medals in sculling at the Junior British National Championships while sculling for the club.
Jemima carried on with the sport while completing a degree in psychology at Oxford Brookes University and has had wins at Henley, the British University College Sport regatta as well as at international rowing events in Germany and Belgium.
She was part of the GB programme as a junior at U19 and U23 level and has attended training camps and previous GB crew selection regattas. This will be her first time rowing as part of the GB team.