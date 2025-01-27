Amy Stokoe, on step 3, after the slalom event in the Pyrenees.

Skier Amy Stokoe, from Widdrington, has gained her first podium spot of the new season.

The former KEVI student came third in her first ever night slalom – raced in heavy snow – in the Pyrenees last week.

The teenager, who is Northumberland’s only FIS (International Ski and Snowboard Federation) skier, trains and races slalom and giant slalom, and is currently based in France.

Her new coach, Dave Morris, who is based in Courchevel, is originally from Morpeth and also attended KEVI, although a number of years before Amy.

Prior to Christmas, Amy was racing in Italy and Austria, and in November she trained in Sweden then competed in Finland, where she saw the Northern Lights and visited the Arctic Circle. During the autumn she trained in Italy.

Amy has worked during the summer months in the cafe at Druridge Bay Country Park, as an employee of Northumberland County Council, since she was 16 to help contribute towards her training costs.

She has also volunteered at The Dales School working with children with special educational needs during the summer and autumn term prior to going abroad to train.

She has deferred her place at Loughborough University to study sports science and geography to focus on her ski racing and has been doing her ski coaching qualifications. She is a BASI (British Association of Snowsport Instructors) level 2 ski instructor.

If any local businesses are interested in supporting Amy financially, please get in touch with her mum, Helen Maltby, via email at [email protected]