Mildenhall’s Josh Warren uses Berwick's Mason Watson as a launchpad on Saturday night. Picture: Taz McDougall

He led equally impressive Alfie Bowtell home for a 5-1 in heat 15 which cruelly wrenched victory from the hands of the home side and left the teams at opposite ends of the National Development League table.

Bullets had gone into the decider a point to the good after recording their own 5-1 in the penultimate heat thanks to Jamie Halder and all-action reserve Mason Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side could point to a broken chain which dumped Watson on the deck when he was comfortably in second place, while skipper Greg Blair blew an engine on the start line of heat 13 and had to borrow Watson’s bike for the last race showdown.

Connor Coles again produced a series of lightening starts, inflicting the only defeat of the night on Bowtell, but for the second week in a row neither he nor Blair could prevent the opposition from returning home with the points.

It was another night of superb racing at the Borders’ circuit but Complin, who equalled Kyle Bickley’s NDL track record in his opening ride, was imperious, despite being first warned and then excluded by referee Simon Smith in an eventful heat six.

The choice to go off a 15-metre handicap was quickly vindicated as he passed Danny Phillips and Ben Rathbone on his way to the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullets team manager Kevin Little said: “Once again we are left feeling a little hard done to by the final result of a meeting which could so easily have gone our way.

“We’ve had virtually no luck this season and what we have had has been bad.

“Having said that, Lee Complin had an incredible night and I don’t think we could have stopped him if we had put four riders out in heat 15!

“For us Connor had another superb evening while Mason was on the edge more than once but was pure entertainment and unlucky when he shed a chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad